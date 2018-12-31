UK-based Zim rapper pines for Byo, Masvingo gigs

HARARE - Zimbabwe-born rapper Fennie “Dizzle” Mukuze (24), who is slowly making a mark in Kent, England, is determined to perform in Bulawayo and Masvingo someday as part of cherishing cities in which his father nurtured his music career.

The University of Kent popular music graduate credits his father for inspiring him to take up music.

“My father Douglas Mukuze has been a big inspiration in my music career. He isn’t active musically any more but he was a renowned bassist in a band that was formerly known as Hosanna before Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980 but later changed its name to Horn of Africa,” said Fennie, adding:

“The band originated in Bulawayo before relocating to Masvingo where they became hugely popular particularly at Chevron Hotel where they commanded a good following.”

Though his father sowed the “seeds” of music that birthed Fennie the musician, it was his brother Bruno who swayed him towards Rap & Afro Swing.

“My older brother Bruno inspired me to rap as he was also into rapping, so as a younger brother I followed suit. I was also inspired by many artistes such as Michael Jackson and James Brown from a young age to make music,” said Fennie.

The Zvishavane-born artiste is currently causing a buzz with a song called Elsa which is on most digital music platforms. The song has also featured several times on BBC Radio Leicester.

“To date I have released at least eight songs with four music videos. Two of the songs feature my brother,” said the rapper.

Despite being based in faraway England, Fennie tries his best to keep in touch with developments on the Zimbabwean music scene.

“I listen to a lot of Zimbabwean music including lot of the old school Zimbabwean music as well. My current favourite Zimbabwean artistes would have to be out of Killer T, Winky D and Jah Prayzah.

“I have been performing around Kent, London and the midlands as a solo act and with my live band as well but it will be the ultimate honour for me to perform in Zimbabwe particularly in Bulawayo and Masvingo where my father carved his music career,” Fennie said.