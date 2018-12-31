Radio Zim Coca-Cola Top 50 to brew another shocker?

HARARE - The annual Radio Zimbabwe Coca-Cola Top 50 which traditionally brews shockers looks set to do exactly that again this year.

Baba Harare’s song The Reason Why, Obert Chari’s Mebo and Zimdancehall star Enzo Ishall’s Kanjiva were among the most popular songs of 2018 but the three songs might not guarantee their entry into the top 20 set to be announced today largely because of the criteria used.

According to Coca-Cola senior brand manager Vee Chibanda the Radio Zimbabwe Coca-Cola Top 50 is arrived at after factoring in all the weekly SMS votes since the year began.

“The Radio Zimbabwe Coca-Cola Top 50 is a reflection of the songs that have been hits throughout the year, from January to December. The Radio Zimbabwe Coca-Cola Top 50 starts with Coca-Cola Top 20 which plays every Saturday between 1200hours -1300hours...,” she said.

“Our experience shows that when we ask listeners to vote for the top five songs of the year, they tend to forget songs that were released early in the year and focus on current hit songs only. So to give all artists equal opportunities, we combine all the votes an artist garnered during the Top 20 weekly programmes and tally them with the votes sent specifically for top 50.

“This gives artistes who released their songs in the beginning of the year a chance to be considered.”

In this regard, musicians such as Reverend Togarepi Chivaviro, Oliver Mtukudzi and Mai Patai among others might have an advantage as they released their studio albums early this year. The musicians have dominated weekly charts for the better part of the year.

The Ebenezer hit maker dominated charts with his two songs Matishamisa and Hande Tinovaka while Mai Patai ruled the roost with Anokomborera and Ndinodaira off her latest album Punish the Devil released around April.