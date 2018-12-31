Matemadanda speaks on Mutsvangwa tiff

HARARE - Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) secretary-general Victor Matemadanda said there is no tiff between him and his chairperson Christopher Mutsvangwa.

Matemadanda told Daily News that the much talked tiff between himself and Mutsvangwa doesn’t exist. “…We are not fighting with Mutsvangwa, those are fabricated stories, and we are not at loggerheads with Mutsvangwa. I am seeing this in the media.”

Last month, Mashonaland West war veterans passed a vote of no confidence on Mutsvangwa accusing him of being “self-centred and disrespectful of Mnangagwa”.

While there was speculation that Matemadanda wanted to take over the chairmanship, he flatly denied it.

“The fact that I refused to comment on the position taken by Mashonaland West is the reason why they are saying it’s me who is interested in the chairmanship post.

“The stupidity of whoever is saying that is, the constitution is very clear that if Mutsvangwa steps down today, his deputy is the one who takes over until we elect a new chairman,” said the ZNLWVA secretary-general.