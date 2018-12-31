Marondera, haven for musicians

HARARE - Marondera has become a haven for Zimdancehall musicians to showcase their talents, thanks to Werras Entertainment.

Werras which started operations in September has since hosted a number of singers among them Killer T and Freeman.

The opening gig saw musicians Mathias Mhere, Andy Muridzo, Seh Calaz, Hwindi Prezident and Killer T performing.

Venue proprietor Samuel “Boss Werras” Saungweme told the Daily News that the idea is to bring entertainment to the Marondera community and support local artistes.

“Marondera is home to a number of musicians, the Somanjes for example and this is a platform for them to always be in touch with their fans.

“Our thrust is to promote artistes and giving them the platform to perform is one way of doing that. So far we have hosted a number of musicians among them Mathias Mhere, Andy Muridzo, Killer T and Freeman among others.

“I’m happy with the response from people of Marondera, it’s overwhelming and encourage us to keep doing much for them,” he said.

The festive season also saw the venue hosting the likes of Sniper Storm with plans to host Jah Signal for the New Year on course.

Boss Werras has a proven track record promoting Zimdancehall, having bankrolled the popular Sunshine Studio and had a riddim in his name, Werras Riddim, produced.

Recently he had a hand in the hosting of celebrated Jamaican reggae outfit Morgan Heritage.

“That has always been my line of work and not only have I worked with Zimdancehall. I have worked with artistes across all genres such as sungura and gospel. My work in promoting Zimdancehall is there for many to see and wish to see all musicians prosper and get something out of their music,” he said.

“We are also expanding our entertainment brand and very soon will be opening the Weras Gardens in Glen View and Tynwald with plans for chalets. We hope early next year we will be opening them,” he added.