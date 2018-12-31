'Lift recruitment freeze at State universities'

HARARE - Government’s current recruitment freeze has led to a serious shortage of medical lecturers at tertiary institutions, an official has said.

In a report presented by the Parliamentary portfolio committee on Higher and Tertiary Education, the chairperson Daniel Molokela-Tsiye urged Parliament to assist in lifting the freeze to enable universities and colleges to employ adequate staff members.

“There are serious staff shortages in critical areas at most State universities. A serious case in point is the shortage of medical lecturers for higher level courses at the Midlands State University. This is in light of the staff freeze instituted by the government in 2014.

“The skills freeze that was instituted in 2014 is affecting the quality of service in institutions of higher learning.

“There are critical lecturers that are required to teach specialised subjects,” Molokela said.

Earlier this year, the parliamentary portfolio committee on Health and Child Care also requested government to suspend the health sector recruitment freeze as hospitals were facing serious staffing shortages.

Despite the staff shortages Molokela added that the funds allocated towards building universities in all provinces are not enough and urged government to strengthen financial management and accountability of State institutions.

“The government has made a commitment to have a university in each province.

“This has culminated in the establishment of three new State universities in Manicaland, Matebeleland South and Mashonaland East.

“However, the amounts allocated to these new universities are inadequate to fully operationalise them.

“The committee recommends efficient control and financial accountability systems to the ministry’s statutory bodies.

“Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund is singled out as an example of an organisation whose reputation needs to be improved, given the background of alleged misuse of funds,” he said.