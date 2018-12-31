Govt introduces cotton growing in Binga

HARARE - Government has introduced cotton growing at the Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme in Binga with 100 hectares earmarked for planting the so-called white gold this season.

The scheme which is situated about 10 kilometres from the Zambezi River is one of the biggest irrigation projects in Matabeleland North.

Matabeleland North irrigation officer Charles Makhula said 50ha of rain-fed cotton have already been planted with another 50ha set to be planted in due course.

“We’re already planting and so far we have put 50ha of cotton as we target to plant 100ha this planting season,” said Makhula.

About 50ha will be put under maize this rainy season, Makhula said. Both crops are part of the Command Agriculture programme.

In Zimbabwe, cotton is largely grown in Mashonaland West, the Midlands and Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central provinces while in Matabeleland North only Binga district has over the years commercially grown the crop.

Other parts of the province such as Lupane, Tsholotsho and Bubicintensified cotton farming in the last two years. — Farmers Voices