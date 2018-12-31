Drone operators to apply for operating licences

HARARE - Drone operators are now required to register their aircrafts with Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (Caaz), the Daily News can report.

The drones fall under the multi-rotor regulations that were recently gazetted in Statutory Instrument 271 of 2018 13:16 of Civil Aviation (Remotely Piloted Aircraft) Regulations.

“No person shall use a public road as a place of landing or take off of a remotely piloted aircraft, except by a holder of a remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) system certificate, approved by the authority and relevant authority,” the Statutory Instrument read.

A multi-rotor is a mechanically simple aerial vehicle whose motion is mostly controlled remotely.

Drone operators are now popular in Zimbabwe, with many using them to take videos and photographs from the air.

Operators are now required to operate RPA with Remotely piloted aircraft Operators Certificate (ROC).

“No person shall sell a remotely piloted aircraft within Zimbabwe unless he or she has, by way of packaging label, or in the case of resale, by way of written notification, notified the buyer of the requirements prescribed by the Authority.

“Any person who contravenes this section shall be guilty of an offense and liable to a fine not exceeding level 10 or to an imprisonment of a period not exceeding three years or to both such fine and imprisonment,” the Statutory Instrument read.

Every remote piloted aircraft is expected to be registered with Caaz under different categories classified according to weight.

Any RPA below 2 Kgs, classified as Class 1, will need an operator to get an approval letter for operation from Caaz, while any RPA above 2 Kgs will need to the issuance of a certificate of registration from Caaz.

The aircraft will also need to be examined for airworthiness, which will cost the operator $50 for an aircraft above 20kgs, and $30 if it’s below 20 kgs.

“A remote pilot licence shall be valid for a period of two years from date of issue or renewal… revalidation exercise will be conducted in the 90-day period before expiry of remote licence, by examiner accredited by the authority.”

Each operator will be expected to make use of a log book which will also be accessed on online platforms.

The log book will contain details of the operator including identification, records of technical courses taken and details of work carried out.

The licence issue and renewal will cost the operator $50, while the licence cover is pegged at $38.

Licences will only be issued to operators above 18 years of age.



