Church leaders speak on 2019

HARARE - It is that time of the year again when the nation celebrates the coming of the New Year.

As 2018 folds, churches are reflecting on the past year and giving spiritual projections of what to expect in the coming year.

A number of church leaders have concurred that 2018 has been a tough year for Zimbabweans and the coming year can be bleak if God does not intervene.

They have called for prayer, unity and for God’s intervention.

A number of churches have lined up events to mark the end of year with what are usually referred to as cross over nights in place.

Below are some of the church leaders who have spoken.

Grace Abound Church in Kwekwe

Preparations for this year’s Cross-Over are at an advanced stage. The event scheduled for December 31 in Kwekwe will run under the theme “Faith thrives in Christ”.

“2019 will present its own unique challenges but the manner we respond to them is very important. It calls us as Christians to remain focussed, putting on the breastplate of faith and love and our helmet of hope for a brighter future in Christ Jesus.

“When we have endured, the crisis will be over and our inner man that is our faith will have been strengthened,” the church founder, Prophet Effort Maphosa said.

New Revelations Ministries in Chitungwiza

The “Prophet” Miracle Paul led church will cross over to 2019 at their base in Chitungwiza. They are running under the theme “2019 the year of supernatural increase”, a theme inspired by a biblical verse Matthew 14: 17-20.

“Our situation as a country needs God. The year is not going to be easy for the generality of Zimbabweans hence the need for supernatural increase,” Miracle Paul, famed for his Abraham’s Tent, said.

“Supernatural increase is God’s favour upon the nation of Zimbabwe that is going to see us through the year 2019. Government officials should grace church events on New Year’s Eve and receive the grace that can turn things around. I have seen the devil fighting the economy of Zimbabwe very hard in a vision.”

On the event, prophet Miracle Paul will introduce what he calls a “spiritual hanger” which is believed to have powers that fix matrimonial problems.

The event will see musicians inform of Mathias Mhere, Mechanic Manyeruke, Freeman and Nicholas Zakaria among others perform.

Ebenezer Prophetic Ministries International

The above Chitungwiza church will cross over into 2019 under the theme “walking in the year of harvest”

The event will see musicians such as Nicholas Zakaria, Mai Gahadzikwa and Vince Cutter sharing the stage in Zengeza 5. The church is led by one Ezekiel Masiyandima.

Tabernacle Of Worship Family Ministries International

Bishop Rogers Jeffery will be hosting a crossover night at their base in Glen Norah and he said it is going to be a historic and prophetic night for people getting into 2019.

He says the economy has not been friendly to many and he believes 2019 God will unlock the doors for the betterment of His people’s lives.

“The economy is closing its doors on the inhabitants. It is prohibitive, making life difficult for many and we are praying that 2019 things will be different, for with God all things are possible. We believe in God of miracles and 2019 will be a great miracle if we all look up to Him. We are saying come for your prophetic message that will transform your life.

“We believe in the whole gospel for the whole person. We pray for unity. In 2019 we are continuing on our path to empower our people, giving them something to benefit physically. This is our thrust, give people the whole gospel spiritually and physically,” he said.

Unity Apostolic International Church

Unity Apostolic International Church leader prophet Emmanuel Mwale said they will be delivering the message for 2019 at their base in Hatfield on December 31.

He admits 2018 has been a tough year and can be tougher in 2019 if people do not channel all the focus to God.

“The cross over night is for us to give the message of what God has for us in 2019. 2018 has been tough and it can be tougher in 2019 if we do not look up to God. Those in town may leave and go stay in the rural areas but we will pray that we do not get to that stage

“A lot is going to happen in 2019 but the righteous will not cry. We are calling all churches to unite and pray for the nation before we get into further turmoil. Let us all take advantage of the 10 days and pray for deliverance,” he said.

Family Worship Tabernacle Ministries International Church

“We have been in stagnation for too long, suffering and crying and we need to move to better things. 2018 has been bad and we cannot continue in that situation. God is able and He will lead us into crossing over to a new life.

“We have toiled enough and we have to break barriers. As the church we are saying enough is enough, come 2019 we have to be relieved, things have to change. We always dedicate 21 days of fasting and we will be praying for our nation,” he said.

Prophet Ephias Jengeta said they are praying for a cross over from this current situation to a better life. He said 2018 has been bad and the situation cannot continue