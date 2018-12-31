Baroka to keep Chawapiwa

HARARE - Baroka FC chief executive Morgan Mammila says Zimbabwean winger Talent Chawapiwa will only be allowed to leave the club at the end of the 2018-19 season.

The 2018 Telkom Knockout Cup champions are currently not safe from relegation and do not want to make the mistake of selling one of their best players to a PSL rival.

Chawapiwa earlier this season revealed that Kaizer Chiefs were interested in his services, but a move to the Soweto giants did not materialise.

AmaZulu are said to be pushing very hard to get the 26-year-old Zimbabwean international to make a move to Durban, but Bakgaga will not consider any offers that come their way for the talented winger.

Mammila says, at the moment, no one has officially approached them for the player.

“To be honest there’s nothing on my table when it comes to offers, and the player will finish this season with us,” Mammila told KickOff.

“We will only entertain the offers at the end of the current season.”

Menawhile, Bloemfontein Celtic PRO and media officer Sello Nduna says the resignation of coach Steve Komphela caught them off guard, but gives him credit for transforming the team.

Komphela handed in his resignation on Thursday due to the club’s lack of financial resources and has since made a move to Golden Arrows.

Komphela joined Celtic after a topsy-turvy period with Kaizer Chiefs, but redeemed himself in the first month of the campaign by winning the Coach of the Month for August.

He left Celtic in seventh place on the Absa Premiership standings, and they now have to find someone who will make sure they do not drop to the bottom half of the table.

“That’s a difficult one. We have not really discussed as much. This caught us off guard, but we will have to meet urgently. We will meet sometime next week to have a discussion about this, but as things stand Lehlohonolo Seema, John Maduka and Simon Gopane will take the team through their paces.

“To be quite honest with you, we thought that Steve was the right man for the team. But we would like to take this opportunity to thank him for the transformation he brought within the team. He transformed the team, so we just want to wish him the best going forward. We thank him for the work he did with us in a very short space of time.” — KickOff