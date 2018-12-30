Govt unfreezes teaching posts

HARARE - Government has partially unfrozen teaching posts and started recruiting teachers for the 2019 financial year.

The recruitment comes a week after Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) met President Emmerson Mnangagwa and tabled their grievances where they indicated they will not be able to return to work in January if their grievances are not addressed as they are incapacitated.

The recruitment has also raised eyebrows as it comes at a time Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, in his 2019 National Budget, said he will reduce the size of the civil service.

In a letter dated December 29, Primary and Secondary Education secretary Tumisang Thabela said: “The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education will be carrying out a

registration exercise for prospective teachers who will possibly fill in limited vacancies that are available for the 2019 financial year.

“Prospective candidates can register at their nearest district education offices from January 2 to January 3, 2019.”

In an interview with the Daily News on Sunday, PTUZ secretary-general Raymond Majongwe said there is nothing amiss about the recruitment, saying this was part of their demands when they met Mnangagwa. Majongwe said the recruitment will bridge the widening student-teacher ratio. He said according to their calculations, 20 000 teachers are needed countrywide.