Wife dies, hubby battles for life after STI 'cure'

HARARE - A Harare woman died and her husband is battling for his life after drinking a concoction they were given by a self-proclaimed prophet to ‘cure’ them of a sexually transmitted infection (STI) which had tormented them for over a year, a court heard yesterday.

Harare magistrate Victoria Mashamba heard that after drinking the concoction which comprised of two table spoons of sea salt and water, Fungai Funganayi and her husband Tinashe Mubaiwa started vomiting and became unconscious.

Funganayi later died.

Yesterday, the self-styled prophet Tawanda Vhuso, 22, of Epworth was not asked to plead to culpable homicide allegations when he appeared before Mashamba.

Vhuso was remanded out of custody to January 24 on $50 bail.

However, Vhuso indicated to the court that Funganayi and Mubaiwa brought the medication and he merely administered it to them.

“I only gave them to drink. They brought the medication and I don’t know where they bought it,” he said.

Allegations are that Funganayi and Mubaiwa have been struggling with an unnamed STI for over a year.

The court heard that on December 26, the couple approached Mubaiwa seeking spiritual healing.

It is alleged that Vhuso then mixed two table spoons of sea salt in a 500ml of water to cure the couple and gave them to drink.

The court heard that minutes after drinking the “medicine,” the deceased and her husband started vomiting severely before they became unconscious.

Funganayi died on the spot but her husband was rushed to the hospital where he is still sick.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State while Vhuso was represented by Bothwell Ndlovu.



