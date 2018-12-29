Tough draw for FC Platinum

HARARE - FC Platinum were handed a tough Africa Champions League draw after they were placed in Group B where they will take on Orlando Pirates (South Africa), Horoya (Guinea) and defending champions Esperance (Tunisia).

Pure Platinum Play will have to be at their best to progress from this group where they are two teams that have tasted success in this competition before.

Esperance have now won the African Champions League on three occasions in 1994, 2011 and this year to go with their four runners-up finishes.

Pirates won the coveted title in 1995 and were runners-up in 2011 which makes their experienced campaigners on the continent.

Norman Mapeza’s side will take on the Soweto giants Pirates in the first game on the weekend of January 11-13 at Mandava Stadium.

After facing the Sea Robbers, FC Platinum will then travel to Tunis to take on the Blood and Gold on the weekend of January 18-20 before back-to-back ties against Horoya in February.

To reach the group stages, FC Platinum had to do it the hard way after starting their journey in the preliminary round where they took on Malagasy side CNaPS Sport in November.

In the first leg, the Zimbabwean champions secured a 1-1 draw away in Antananarivo before winning the return leg at Mandava Stadium 1-0 courtesy of Rodwell Chinyengetere’s strike to win the tie 2-1 on aggregate.

In the final qualifying round, Pure Platinum Play came up against Congo champions AS Otoho, and just like in the previous round, FC Platinum emerged with a precious 1-1 away draw.

FC Platinum managed to book their place in the group stages via the away goals rule after a hard-fought 0-0 draw in the second leg at Mandava last Saturday.

That result meant that Pure Platinum Play became only the fourth Zimbabwean team to take part in the group stages after Dynamos, CAPS United and the now-defunct Monomotapa.

Full Draw

Group A: Lobi Stars, ASEC Misomas, Mamelodi Sundowns, Wydad Casablanca

Group B: FC Platinum, Orlando Pirates, Horoya, Esperance

Group C: Ismaily, CS Constantine, Club Africain, TP Mazembe

Group D: JS Saoura, Simba, AS Vita, Al Ahly



