Mnangagwa derseves rest, but....

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken is annual leave and like any other civil servant, he rightly deserves it.

Yes, he deserves it more than anyone else because the task he has ahead needs him to take a long breather and re-merge refreshed. It is also the time that he has to reflect on what he has achieved so far and strategise on the way forward because we believe he will be having all the time to himself.

After his deserved break he will have to come back and deal with the fuel shortages which while his government denies exist, the truth is that people are wasting a lot of their precious time in queues as the supplies are so erratic.

Prices of virtually everything have gone up with most of them in the treble digits as the market reacts to the bond and RTGs transaction against the US$. And every day the prices continue to increase unabated. Transport costs have also shot up by more than 200 percent and people have suddenly found themselves in a fix, hence they can’t move an inch. For those who commute to work using public transport the costs alone erode all earnings.

Workers are looking for a salary adjustment with the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) already advocating for a 50 percent increase for every worker across the board.

Mnangagwa also has to come and deal with the doctors’ strike which has paralysed the health sector more so now that nurses have decided to only come to work two days a week.

The shortage of drugs in hospitals is another urgent issue that the president will be seized with.

We hope the threats by teachers that they will go on strike next month because of a number of issues they want addressed will not materialise as this will disrupt the school calendar year.

He also has to deal with the August 1 shootings because he now has the Commission’s report and Zimbabweans are eager to see how he will proceed.

While everyone had thought things would ease a little bit after the departure of former president Robert Mugabe, the opposite has been true.

Surprisingly since his inauguration after this year’s disputed presidential results, the market has responded strangely and negatively to his rule.

At one time several companies had opted to shut down their businesses completely while others closed temporarily as they monitored the market closely.

It is our hope that once Mnangagwa gets energised during this break, he will see things differently and act differently because the strategy he is employing now seems

to be a disastrous recipe.

So while far away from the office, he should be able to make his own assessment and see if this is a Zimbabwe he always dreamt of. Is the president happy with the way he has performed so far?

He has to make an honest assessment of his rule and see whether he should carry on, on that path — he has to make a choice!



