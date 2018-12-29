Bvondo won't seek re-election

HARARE - MDC youth assembly chairperson Happymore “Bvondo” Chidziva said he will not seek re-election at the opposition party’s congress next year adding that he wants to pass the baton to the next generation.

As the vibrant opposition leader celebrated his 38th birthday, Bvondo pointed out how dedicated he has been as a leader from the onset and said he will continue the party’s struggle under whichever post he will be allocated.

“This is my last term as the commander of this movement’s youth assembly, next year at congress I am passing the baton to a new generation. Nonetheless, I will remain youthful in mind and deeds and will carry on with the struggle at a position which the assembly will deploy me.”

“I acknowledge that I have not given much attention to my family and friends because I was called to serve the country. From the day I accepted to serve in the fight against dictatorship in our quest for change, I ceased to be a Chidziva son alone,” he said.

The Highfield West Member of Parliament (MP) also expressed gratitude to his colleagues appreciating how they stood by him throughout his journey as a youth leader.

“To the MDC youth assembly, I am extremely thankful to you my dear comrades. If it wasn’t because of you, I would be struggling to serve. I am happy and able to execute my responsibilities for I have comfort in your company.

“You have been great players and due to your great effort we managed to transform the political landscape of our country. When many thought the young cannot lead, we managed to position our generation as a darling of the nation,” he added.

After the August 1 post-election violence the adamant leader told the Daily News that he is always determined to lead protests from the front adding that they cannot continue to be victims of rigged elections.

The youth leader accused the ruling Zanu PF and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of rigging elections as he also claimed that MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa had won

“Our fight is justified. It’s a fight for a new order. Let them kill the 2,6 million who voted for Chamisa. We are going to sleep on their doorsteps until we reclaim our victory. Only cowards will support the so-called (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa’s victory,” Chidziva said.