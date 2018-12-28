Zakaria now church bishop

HARARE - Seasoned sungura musician Nicholas “Senior Lecturer” Madzibaba has been appointed Ebenezer Prophetic Ministries International bishop.

The Khiama Boys front man was appointed by the church founder and leader Ezekiel Masiyandima recently.

“At first I did not take it seriously as I thought they were just joking. I realised the sincerity of the appointment after fellow church members addressed me with the bishop title.

“It is an honour for me. I would like to devote much of my time to God’s work unlike before. I am really humbled by the appointment,” Zakaria told the Daily News yesterday.

Masiyandima said Zakaria will commence his duties as a bishop early next year.

“Zakaria is now a church bishop. He was ordained as a leader by God. He will be above the overseers in the church. In other words, he will be the general manager of the church beginning next year,” Masiyandima said.

Recently, Zakaria left Walter Magaya’s Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries, a church he served for five years to join Masiyandima’s Chitungwiza-based church.

“I left PHD Ministries because of the distance. It was difficult for me to travel to Waterfalls (Harare) from Chitungwiza regularly. I was spending much of my time on the road therefore it was also affecting my work,” he said in an interview with our sister paper the Daily News on Sunday.

Popularly known as Madzibaba, Zakaria who is expected to perform at the church’s Cross-Over Night on December 31 themed “Walking triumphantly in the year of Harvest,” crossed the floor from apostolic to Pentecostal churches in 2013 when he joined Magaya.

Zakaria was a staunch member of mapositori for 25 years.

“I joined the apostolic church in 1988. I was a member of Johanne Masowe YeChishanu for 19 years before moving to Mugodhi in 2007 in search of Bible teachings,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zakaria’s appointment comes barely six years after another sungura musician, Leonard Zhakata, received a prophecy from United Family International Church (UFIC) founder Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa that he would soon become a bishop in UFIC.

Zhakata was to start from being a pastor.

Makandiwa prophesied that Zhakata had been chosen to do God’s work, however, he did not specify when the popular musician will become a fully-fledged man of cloth.