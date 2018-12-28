NRZ trains need passenger insurance

Pauline Hurungudo  •  28 December 2018 1:50PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - National Railways of Zimbabwe passenger trains should fix fundamental requirements such as passenger insurance before carrying any commuters.

Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (Paz) president Tafadzwa Goliath said: “They should show us their passenger insurance in case of any accident.

“Railways are now the cheapest option but the problem with the trains is that we are seeing a lot of derailments and we saw workers using cell phones to communicate because they don’t have proper signal machines or radios for communication.”

The Paz president said even the rail tracks are now old and have not been maintained for years, adding that all these issues must be addressed. 


 

