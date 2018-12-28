Mapfumo returns to Harare

HARARE - Chimurenga music guru Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo is expected to end his Peace Tour in Harare with a concert scheduled for Harare International Conference Centre on Monday.

This comes after the decorated musician showcased in Gweru, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Beitbridge, Mutare and Kadoma although he failed to perform in Gweru and Kariba.

Winky D invades Kadoma

Zimdancehall music icon Winky D will showcase at Odyssey in Kadoma on Monday courtesy of 2 Kings Entertainment.

He will share the stage with Tocky Vibes.

Jah Prayzah back in Kadoma

High-ridding musician Jah Prayzah will share the stage with Mbeu at Odyssey in Kadoma tonight.

Young Ketai to grace Chilimanzi Cocktail Bar

Itai “Young Ketai” Muchawaya and Simba Brothers will on December 31 perform at Chilimanzi Cocktail Bar in Lalapanzi.

The son of sungura star Ketai and his band have promised fireworks as Zimbabweans shut the 2018 door.

A manager at the joint said they are well prepared for the gig and that stocks of beer and soft drinks are in abundance.

The bar which caters for revellers from as far as Gweru and Mvuma, offers braai and entertainment throughout the week.

Private Lounge Harare

Erotic club, Private Lounge in Harare hosts the Reunion Party celebrating ex-Private Lounge and current personnel on December 31 which will spill into 2019 in style.

For all those who love adult entertainment make a date with the club as the night is powered by resident DJs and dozens of beauties.

Food Nest host Sulu

Dendera musician Suluman Chimbetu will showcase at the above joint, located at Longcheng Plaza in Harare tonight.

On Saturday, he will share the stage with sungura musician Peter Moyo at Takarangana Night Club in Hatcliffe in Harare.

On Sunday, the Nyuchi singer will be at Tanza Centre in Chitungwiza before performing in Banket on Monday.

Peter Moyo descends on Glendale

Sungura musician Peter Moyo will showcase at Tsungubvi Bar in Glendale on Sunday before returning to Harare for an Extra Mile concert alongside Baba Harare.

Macheso in Masvingo

Sungura lovers will be in for a treat as musician Alick Macheso will be performing at Nyika Growth Point tonight before moving to Chiredzi on Saturday.

On Sunday, the Tafadzwa hit-maker will be at Huruyadzo Night Club in Chivi.

He will perform at Club 007 in Glendale on Monday before ending his tour with a concert at Jongwe Corner in Harare on Tuesday.

It will be a family show.

Banket courts Baba Harare

Red hot musician Baba Harare is performing at Kuwadzana Beer Hall in Banket tomorrow before dating Bindura for KwaPiki concert on Sunday.

Dancehall Shutdown on New Year’s Eve

An array of dancehall stars will converge at City Sports Centre for the annual Zimdancehall shutdown gig.

Soul Jah Love, Seh Calaz, Enzo Ishall, Kinna, Freeman, Jah Signal, Templeman, Judgment Yard and several other chanters will perform at this gig powered by Silent Killer promotions