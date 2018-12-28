Delta appoints new non-executive directors

HARARE - Delta Board of directors has appointed three new non-executive directors to join the panel.

In a statement, Delta chairperson Caanan Dube said Ema Fundira, Lucia Swartz and Richard Rivett-Carnac are the new non-executive directors who will effectively commence work from January 1, 2018.

This also comes after Delta’s Africa Zone president resigned while another board member has retired.

“We also announce the resignation of Ricardo Tadeu Almeida de Soares following the reassignment from the role as Africa Zone president. The Board bid farewell to Professor HC Sadza who retires from the Board after serving for 11 years.

“We thank both for the valuable contributions to the company,” he added

This year, Delta saw its revenue increase by 37 percent to $341,4, compared to $250,1 million recorded last year in the same period of November.

Meanwhile, the beverages maker has, however, been struggling to keep up with the market demands due to foreign currency shortages that are being experienced in the country.

The shortages climaxed the scarcity of the popular beverages such as Fanta, Coca-Cola and Sparletta which vanished on the market during Christmas.



