Commuters distressed over hikes

HARARE - Commuter omnibus operators increased fares in the run up to the Christmas holidays.

This saw many people abandoning traditional festive visits owing to the biting cash and economic situation the country finds itself in.

The Daily News’ Pauline Hurungudo yesterday interviewed people in Harare’s CBD to glean their reaction to the recent hikes in kombi fares.

Isaac Godo

Imagine all the budgeting we had done has now been thrown into disarray because kombis have hiked prices.

We are simply working for transport and I commute everyday.

I get a kombi from Marondera for $5. It used to be $2 and even went to $6.

I get another from Lyton for $1 increasing from $0,30.

We are living in difficult times. The salary is no longer enough.

Pamela Chutumbura

I live in Sally Mugabe Heights and kombis are costing between $2,50 and $3.

Looking at our salaries which have not increased, I am not sure how we can cope and continue to go to work. I need $12 a day because I work in Chitungwiza. Those with children that commute to town are in grave distress because none can afford such fares.

You need money for yourself and for the children as well. Kombi operators are saying it’s fuel. Some say they are getting fuel from the black market so really I’m not sure how long we can survive like this.

Tendai Mashandu

We are crying. That is Zimbabwe for you, there is nothing we can do.

Things are not working. We are just living for the next meal and we are struggling.

I think fuel shortages caused the kombis to increase fares.

I live in Glen Norah and kombi fares are now $1,50.

We are suffering but that is what Zimbabwe is like. What can we do?

We just adjust even though it’s painful.

Charles Nakai

It is a painful situation. Kombis from Chitungwiza are costing between $2 and $2,50.

I do business in town and I will need $5 daily. People are even boarding odd transportation and squashing themselves in busses just to get home because transport fares have become unaffordable.

Our budgets are no longer adequate. Kombi drivers are saying that they are spending too much time in fuel queues.

Some are spending up to 3 days in queues and so hiking fares helps them to make up for the loss.



