Chakoroma not leaving

HARARE - Ngezi Platinum Stars captain Liberty Chakoroma has revealed that he is staying at Baobab Stadium for the 2019 Castle Lager Premiership season despite interest from other clubs.

Chakoroma’s decision to stay at Madamburo will come as a dose of good news to the club’s hierarchy which is battling to retain a number of their star players ahead of next season.

Goalkeeper Donovan Bernard, winger Tichaona Mabvura, midfielder Tichaona Chipunza and defender Keith Murera are some of the players angling for moves away from Baobab Stadium.

Striker Clive Augusto has joined Chicken Inn while midfielder Walter Mukanga has already signed for Harare City.

By the time new coach Erol Akbay arrives early next year to take over at the club, he could find a decimated squad to work with.

But Madamburo can find some breathing space after securing the services of Chakoroma from his parent club army side Buffaloes.

Chakoroma has been one of the most sought-after players during the off season transfer window with newly-promoted side Manica Diamonds leading the chase for his signature.

Manica Diamonds had been hopeful of landing the Madamburo skipper as they were offering him the prospect of returning to his home town in Mutare where he could be closer to his family.

The 24-year-old utility player’s contract with Madamburo was also set to expire at the end of this month but he has opted to stay in Mhondoro-Ngezi.

“At the moment, I’m staying at Ngezi Platinum for the next season unless something dramatic happens before the 2019 season starts,” Chakoroma told the Daily News.

The Daily News understands that the utility player has added one more year on his contract with the platinum miners.

Chakoroma joined Ngezi Platinum at the start of the 2016 season after returning from South Africa where he was playing for Free State Stars.

That year, he helped Madamburo survive relegation and they also won the Chibuku Super Cup.

At the end of the 2017 season after guiding Ngezi to a third place finish, Chakoroma was the subject of a bid from champions FC Platinum.

However, the move failed to materialise since he still had one year left to run on his contract at Baobab Stadium.

This offseason, Chakoroma has also been the subject of interest from other clubs but it appears as if Ngezi Platinum have won the battle to keep their star man.



