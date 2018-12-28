All set for Zim Chess Open

HARARE - The 2018 Zimbabwe Chess Open is set to start in the capital tomorrow with at least 160 players set to take part at the traditional venue at POSB Causeway.

Top ranked players from Zambia have also been confirmed to attend the tournament.

Zimbabwe Chess Federation (ZCF) have secured funding for the tournament from the Kasparov Chess Foundation Africa and Crystal Candy (Zimbabwe) Limited.

“The Zimbabwe Open is also an important KCF Africa calendar event and has been supported by Kasparov Chess Foundation for the past four years now and is increasingly attracting local corporate sponsors who are supportive of the ZCF and KCFA,” ZCF said in a statement.

“This year’s Zimbabwe Open comes with total prize fund pool of US $2 000 payable in hard currency plus $4 100 pool payable in bond notes making it the largest event on the ZCF calendar this year.”

The US dollars cash prizes are only available for the FIDE rates categories on the tournament.

“The event features for the first time two FIDE and URS Rated Sections, an Open and a Ladies Section.

“In addition, there is an Over 40 Seniors Open Section as well as an Under-14 Juniors Open,” ZCF said.

“To spice things up, there will be an eight round Blitz event on the Rest day which is on 31st December 2018.

“The venue of the Blitz event will be announced to registered players on the end of Day Two.”

At last year’s event, Zhemba Zhemuse won the men’s section while Kudzai Chirinda won the women’s category.







