Zifa applauds Kadewere

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) has commended Warriors striker Tino Kadewere following the successful hosting of the third edition of the Onias Kadewere Soccer Tournament at Takashinga Sports Club in Highfield last weekend.

The tournament is held in honour of Kadewere’s late father, who passed away in 2015.

Zifa board member (market) Sugar Chagonda said: “As Zifa we really appreciate the effort being put by the Kadewere family in as far as the development of grassroots football is concerned.

“I think it will be a miscarriage of social justice not to mention the name Kadewere when the development of football is being discussed.

“We want to applaud the Kadewere family for what they are doing. This is exactly in line with what the new Zifa board wants to achieve is as far as the development of football is concerned. Our president has made it a priority to resurrect the junior development.

“We encourage what they are doing and as Zifa we want to work with all critical stakeholders to develop our game. We want to do more with junior development; we want to put more resources towards the development of junior football.

“As Zifa we endorse such initiatives and we want to assure our support. We cannot think of a better future without junior development.

“What the Kadeweres are doing is a clear demonstration of what we can achieve if grassroots development is done properly.

“We therefore encourage the corporate world to come on board.

“We need synergies between corporates and football administration. Kadewere (Tino) is a product of junior football and further evidence of what can be achieved if grassroots football is followed.”

This year’s edition was the third and probably the biggest yet which saw some of the most respected sporting figures attending.

Some of those who graced the occasion include Zimbabwe Cricket managing director Givemore Makoni and football legend Moses Chunga.

“It’s really a good feeling to be hosting this tournament. I must say I’m humbled with the support we are getting from everyone,” an elated Kadewere told the Daily News.

“It was small when we started but the progress we have made since then is awesome.

“The numbers this year were great and I’m really grateful to Zifa president for gracing us the same goes to football legend Chunga, Zifa board member Chagonda, PSL coaches and many others.

“We are looking forward to have more of this in the coming years. My wish is to see it grow into a national event.”

Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe also lauded the initiative.

“We are celebrating the life of a great man. We worked together with him and I think this a befitting memorial tournament for him. I wish all of us to have a son like him (Tino) long when we are dead,” Chigowe told the Daily News.