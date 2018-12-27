Muchaneta welcomes baby girl

HARARE - Highly-energetic singer and actress Kessia Masona, popular for her role in television drama Muchaneta as Muchaneta, has given birth to a bouncing baby girl.

The baby girl, the actress’s first daughter, was born at Citimed in Chitungwiza on December 13 through caesarean section.

Christened Nashe, she weighed 4,720 kilogrammes.

“I am overjoyed to have Nashe, my only daughter, in the family. She was so big (macrosomia baby) that she could not fit in new-born baby clothes that I had bought prior her arrival,” Masona told the Daily News recently.

“I was not comfortable with C-Section but only to realise that it’s just another way of giving birth. I enjoyed the process.”

Masona refused to reveal Nashe’s father.

“People should just know that Nashe is my baby. Why worry about her father?” she said.

In a recent interview, the 38-year-old artist told this publication that she was racing against time.

“My target is to have four children on or before the age of 40. My first born is 18 followed by an 11-year-old child,” she said.

“Of late, I have realised the importance of having many children in life. Children are the future of this country. We need them in future.”

Meanwhile, Masona is studying towards Bachelor of Science degree in Community Development with the Women’s University of Africa. She has a single 10-track album Gumbomutsvairo that was produced by Munyaradzi Viyali.



