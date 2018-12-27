'Fatal Xmas road accidents up to 122'

HARARE - Christmas Day holiday statistics show an increase in fatal road traffic accidents from 89 in 2017 to 122 in 2018, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), has revealed.

This comes after more than 60 people died due to the escalation of road accidents in the last quarter of 2018.

In a statement assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi said 2018 holds dire records of fatal accidents compared to 2017.

“The ZRP would like to inform the nation that road traffic accidents statistics for the 2018 Christmas Day holiday show increase in fatal road traffic accidents from 89 in 2017 to 122 in 2018”

“Most of the accidents can be attributed to human error and could have been avoided.

“The major causes of these fatal accidents were speeding, inattention, misjudgment, reversing errors and failure to observe road rules and regulations.”

Although accidents have mainly been attributed to speeding and negligence, some observers have also credited fuel queues which have cost drivers sleepless nights as contributing to exhaustion thereby leading to misjudgments.