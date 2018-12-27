Cimas increases medical aid contributions

HARARE - CIMAS Medical Aid Society will be increasing medical aid contributions with effect from February 2019 following the challenges faced by the healthcare industry.

In a press statement the medical aid society said the contributions will increase by a range of 20 to 30 percent as it strives to survive the economic conditions and at the same time maintain its standards.

Cimas managing director Washington Madziwadondo said healthcare provisions and medicines have increased since 2017 therefore it is necessary for them to also increase contributions.

“The Society has noted the escalating costs in healthcare provision and medicines, which is negatively affecting our claims ratio. We have been absorbing increased costs of medicines since 2017. Medicine costs have escalated by more than 100 percent while private hospitals increased their tariffs by 25 percent.

“The Society is currently engaged in negotiations whose outcome will be communicated to you in due course. Based on the developments above, and the need to ensure the sustainability of the medical aid fund, the Society will increase contributions effective 1st of February 2019 by a range of 20 percent - 30 percent,” Madziwadondo said.

The managing director said prior to making this decision they have been monitoring the environment particularly healthcare costs, acceptance of the Cimas card by healthcare service providers, as well as the availability of medicines and related medical consumables.

He added that feedback was also received from members of the society and from stakeholders to find out solutions on how to survive their challenges.

“We received feedback from members who have been accessing healthcare services from various service provider disciplines.

“Over the last quarter we have engaged various stakeholders, among them members, member firms and healthcare services providers in an effort to find lasting solutions to the challenges being faced in the healthcare industry,” Madziwadondo said.

He said despite the contributions increament, Cimas will continue to monitor the environment along with the performance of the fund, while continually negotiating viable tariffs with healthcare providers.

This comes after the Association of Health Care Funders of Zimbabwe (AHFoZ) announced that medical aid and pharmacies are demanding payment in United States dollars, following the foreign currency shortages that the country is facing.

The healthcare funders’ body bemoaned the exclusion of medical aid products from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) list of prioritised items to be imported under its $500 million financial package announced recently urging government to urgently allocate foreign currency for the purchase of pharmaceutical supplies and other healthcare consumables.



