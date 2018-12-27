Chamisa ramps up ED pressure

Blessings Mashaya  •  27 December 2018 2:05PM  •  6 comments

HARARE - Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa is ratcheting up the pressure on President Emmerson Mnangagwa in a bid to energise the frustratingly slow tempo of the much-talked about national dialogue meant to end the country’s deepening economic crisis.

This comes as long-suffering citizens are enduring one of the worst festive seasons in the history of post-independent Zimbabwe — marked by debilitating shortages of fuel and basic goods such as cooking oil and soft drinks, among a myriad other challenges.

It also comes as Chamisa has recently held surprise talks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who political analysts say is “potentially very influential” in brokering tangible talks between the MDC leader and Mnangagwa.

Chamisa told the media this week that he remained keen to engage Mnangagwa, as this was the “only way” to stem the country’s worsening economic rot.

“Zimbabweans are suffering ... we can’t afford to go on like this. There is need for leadership … unfortunately Mnangagwa is not willing to provide the kind of leadership that is required.

“We must not think about our parties or about power ... let’s think about Zimbabweans. Let’s think about the people whom we are supposed to be leading so that we come together,” he said during a surprise tour of Mbare Musika bus terminus in Harare on Christmas eve.

“We have answers but we can’t provide those answers because there is no platform to provide those answers. Our objective is not to form a government of national unity.

“Our objective is to talk about what the problem is. There was a contestation of the election results ... there is no confidence. So, we have to resolve confidence issues.

“The challenges we have in the economy are because the politics is stinking … we must have political dialogue,” Chamisa added.

Efforts by the Daily News yesterday to solicit a response from the government drew a blank.

But Chamisa’s comments this week came as he has been brawling with Mnangagwa ever since he narrowly lost the hotly-disputed July 30 presidential election — whose result he vigorously challenged at the Constitutional Court (Con-Court).

The youthful opposition leader even went to the extent of accusing the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) of manipulating the poll results in favour of the Zanu PF leader.

But Mnangagwa’s victory was upheld by the Con-Court, which ruled that Chamisa had failed to provide evidence that he had won the election.

Last month, he held a massive demonstration in Harare — where he lashed Mnangagwa, exhorting the president to act on the deteriorating political and economic situation in the country.

In the meantime, Mnangagwa has ruled out forming a GNU with Chamisa and the MDC — while also remaining coy on the much-talked about national dialogue.

Chamisa has said that his recent meeting with Ramaphosa was part of his efforts to try and resolve the current political and economic crises in the country.

“The main objective was to sensitise him of our situation, give him our side of the story in terms of the way forward.

“I told him that there is no confidence because there is no political stability ... the elections were rigged.

“The elections were rigged because the result of what the people voted for was not the one that was announced. So, there is need to go back to what the source of the problem is,” Chamisa said.

South Africa, which is Zimbabwe’s biggest trading partner, is seen as having the greatest potential influence on local national politics, including the mooted dialogue between Chamisa and Mnangagwa.

In 2008, the neighbouring country’s former president, Thabo Mbeki, was instrumental in brokering talks which led to the formation of a GNU between ousted former president Robert Mugabe and the late MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai — following that year’s hotly-disputed elections.

Mbeki’s mediation culminated in the signing of the global political agreement (GPA), which paved the way for the formation of the unity government in February 2009.
The popular Tsvangirai had trounced Mugabe hands down in the disputed 2008 presidential election.

The results of those elections were withheld for six long weeks by stunned authorities — amid widespread allegations of ballot tampering and fraud, which were later confirmed by former bigwigs of the ruling party.

In the ensuing sham presidential run-off, which authorities claimed was needed to determine the winner, Zanu PF apparatchiks engaged in an orgy of violence in which hundreds of Tsvangirai’s supporters were killed — forcing the former prime minister in the inclusive government to withdraw from the discredited race altogether.

Mugabe went on to stand in a widely-condemned one-man race in which he shamelessly declared himself the winner.

Zimbabwe is currently in the throes of a mega economic crisis which has resulted in shortages of basic consumer goods and medicines.

Apart from shortages of drugs and basic goods, the government is also battling acute shortages of foreign currency which have seen the re-emergence of long fuel queues.

The government is also struggling to end the doctors’ strike which has crippled services within the country’s failing public health sector.

The State’s recent ill-advised decision to fire 500 striking doctors — on the back of a court ruling which deemed their industrial action illegal — has seen provincial medical officers (PMOs) joining their colleagues in solidarity, leaving hospitals in the lurch.

Mnangagwa, who had worked hard to break from Mugabe’s discredited history, suffered a huge setback when deadly violence broke out in Harare on August 1 — leading to the deaths of at least six innocent people when the military joined the police in quelling post-election disturbances which had broken out.

The shootings occurred after millions of Zimbabweans had cast their votes in the polls to choose both a new Parliament and president, following the dramatic fall from power of Mugabe last November.

The elections were the first since 1980 to be held in the country without Mugabe’s participation, whose 37-year, iron-fisted rule was stunningly ended by a military intervention which triggered events that ended with his resignation.

The elections also marked the first time that the main opposition MDC was not represented by Tsvangirai, who lost his brave battle against colon cancer on Valentine’s Day this year.


 

Comments (6)

insofar as ed is just useless, kamisa is very power hungry and seems only interested in attaining power by hook or by crook. with these two the nation is doomed.

mukhovhe wa tshilidzi - 27 December 2018

If Mr Chamisa has the keys to our economy crisis he must used to cities where he as been won to show the mass that his seriousness before turn to national level.why now he wanted to talk to ED ,the one who said stole his vote.Truly speaking Mr Chamisa is greed, unpatriotic and self-centred man who changing color . What is the aim of GNU to Zimbabweans? Is it to surrender 2/3 some to MDC-alliance, or the majority councilors of Zanu-pf to MDC-Alliance or share the cabinet.Mr Chamisa must give ED space if failed his 2/3 must decide as what people voted for.If Mr Chamisa have ideas for our economy way out he must Give to Mr Mudzuri to tabled in House of Assembly.I think his has plastic keys that can not needed for our economy.

Voice - 27 December 2018

some of you I don't think you have read the article whenever you see Chamisa's name all what you think is insulting him how many time did he said it's not gnu that he want transitional government is likely to be without him and even ED it's just at authority to run the country from this mess where it is now if that works then people will see from there

Innocent - 27 December 2018

@Innocent you are absolutely right. Most of the planted Zanuoids all they do is insult whenever they see the name Chamisa without telling us how Zanu can unshackle us from this economic madness they created.

Moe Syszlack - 27 December 2018

Kamisa seeking RELEVANCY - from Mbare Musika to Cyril Ramaphosa - just to make noise. The Mbare Musika tour was not a well conceived Father Christmas stunt. Of course Ramaphosa will meet anyone and shake hands- AND THEN WHAT? Its very naive and shallowness for anyone to think at this stage that Kamisa is a political player to reckon with. Kamisa is just good at raising dust, and thats why Tsvangirai needed him, tumbwanana tunongohukura, BUT NO BITE!

Will Blackman - 27 December 2018

Chamisa must denounce economic sanctions against Zimbabwe first before asking for a job from ED. Maybe he is Mozambican or Zambian because no true Zimbabwean can advocate for sanctions like what MDC-A is doing.

Ndiani Ndiani - 27 December 2018

