Three Zimbabweans win Rhodes scholarships

Dakarai Mashava  •  24 December 2018 11:58AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Three young Zimbabweans — Shantel Marekera, Itai Muzhingi and Tatenda Magetsi — will study at Oxford University next year under the 2019 Zimbabwe Rhodes Scholarship.

The scholarship fund, which covers tuition and living expenses in Oxford, selected the three from a shortlist of eight. 

The other students on the shortlist considered by the Zimbabwe Rhodes Scholarship selection committee are Wadzanayi Masiiwa (University of Zimbabwe), Katherine Brooke (Agnes Scott University — USA), Rumbidzai Jera (University of Zimbabwe), Maakwe Cumanzala (USA) and Clarety Kaseke (Bernard College University — USA).

“Getting a Rhodes scholarship is a chance for me to join a community of change makers and transformative leaders I have identified with for a long time. At Oxford, I will get a second BA in Jurisprudence,” said Marekera, a graduate of Arizona State University, who is looking forward to studying for a BA in Jurisprudence at Oxford University.

