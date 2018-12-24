Moyo sets target for medical aid societies

Caroline Chiimba  •  24 December 2018 12:03PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - All Zimbabwean medical aid societies must introduce real time payments before the end of the first quarter next year, Health and Child Care minister Obadiah Moyo has said.

Moyo has already communicated this position to all medical aid societies.

“The vision and mission for government is for all medical aid societies to introduce real time payments in the first quarter of the year,” he said last week while speaking during the official launch of BonVie Medical Aid Scheme’s adoption of the Electronic Claims Switching Platform created by a local health information technology provider called New Health263.

“I therefore take this opportunity to implore the Association of the Healthcare Funders of Zimbabwe secretariat and all medical aid societies to heed the call and move along with this recommendation for the benefit of the patient and service providers,” said the Health and Child Care minister.

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app
Loading...

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media