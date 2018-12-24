Moyo sets target for medical aid societies

HARARE - All Zimbabwean medical aid societies must introduce real time payments before the end of the first quarter next year, Health and Child Care minister Obadiah Moyo has said.

Moyo has already communicated this position to all medical aid societies.

“The vision and mission for government is for all medical aid societies to introduce real time payments in the first quarter of the year,” he said last week while speaking during the official launch of BonVie Medical Aid Scheme’s adoption of the Electronic Claims Switching Platform created by a local health information technology provider called New Health263.

“I therefore take this opportunity to implore the Association of the Healthcare Funders of Zimbabwe secretariat and all medical aid societies to heed the call and move along with this recommendation for the benefit of the patient and service providers,” said the Health and Child Care minister.