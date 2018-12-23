What are Zimbabweans reading?

Edith WeUtonga

I am reading ‘Secrets of the Millionaire Mind’ by T. Harv Eker. The book discusses the fear we have in taking the step that may lead us to the big break, how we all have potential but do not make the most of the opportunities before us, thus just having great potential and nothing to show for it.

One needs to leave fear behind and take risks.

He says the secret key to success is to “raise your own energy; when you do, people will naturally be attracted to you. And when they show up, bill them!”

Farai Maguwu

I am reading ‘The History of Manicaland’ (1832-1897) By Rev E L Sells. It looks at the tribal politics of Manicaland, the origins of Mutasa chieftaincy and the coming of the Shangaans to Mutasa and how the politics were played up to the coming of the British in 1890

The book also reveals how Chief Tendai Chifambausiku Mutasa played the Portuguese against the British and how he managed to preserve his chieftaincy

The book is of interest to me because it also chronicles the struggles of Mutasa against Chief Makombe of Barwe. This war was championed by my great grandfather Kurwaisimba, the founder of the Maguwu family.

Blessing Vava

I am reading ‘Because We Say So’ by Noam Chomsky. It is a collection of Chomsky’s political writings where he exposes the gap between the reality and the promise of a radical democracy in the US.

He provides analysis of how the deformation of democracy works in a number of countries that hide their diverse modes of oppression behind the false claims of democratisation.

Virginia Muwanigwa

I am reading ‘Becoming by Michelle Obama’. It is an autobiography that traces her life from a modest background, her achievements and later her life as Barack Obama’s partner.

It is a Frank narration that unpacks not only the woman we know as former FLOTUS but the essence of whom she is, her values and fears!

Tsungi Zvobgo

I have read two books; ‘Becoming Michelle Obama’ and ‘The Messy Meddle’ by Scott Belsky.

In ‘The Messy Meddle’ is about finding your way through the hardest and most crucial part of any bold venture.

Vincent Kahiya

Just finished reading ‘Spin, The Art of Managing The Media’.

It’s essentially about how to manipulate media to score political points and drive and agenda. This is practical and interesting.

George Makoni

Have been enjoying reading Ngugi Wathiongo’s ‘Decolonising the Mind’, a book offers a distinctly anti-imperialist perspective on the continuing debate about the destiny of Africa and language’s role in both combatting and perpetrating imperialism and the conditions of neo-colonialism in African nations.

Tendai Mavengeni

Have been reading ‘Dancing in the dust’ by Kagiso Lesego Molope. It’s about the apartheid system in South Africa.

I’ve also read a book by Credo Mutwa titled ‘Indaba my children’ which is about the past African life and spiritual journeys of our people.

John Masuku

I have just finished reading ‘Your Creative Power’ by Alex Osborn. It’s about how to use imagination to brighten life and get ahead.

I am now reading ‘Speak with Power and Confidence’ by Patrick Collins.

It’s about tested ideas for becoming a more powerful communicator.

Ranga Mberi

I just started reading ‘Billion Dollar Whale: The Man Who Fooled Wall Street, Hollywood, and the World’. It’s about how one guy, some top Malsysian official and big banks like Goldman Sachs swindled over $5 billion from the government and people of Malaysia.

It’s by two financial journalists, Tom Write and Bradley Hope.

Tavona Jah Bless Padoro

I am a fanatic of motivational material.

I have read the classics like ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’, ‘Richest Man in Babylon’, ‘The Secret’ and all of our own Milton Kamwendo’s books but this one has an interesting view on thinking and human life.

‘The Power of Now’ views thinking as a disease which leads to worry/analytical mind and ego.

You need to separate the mind from the inner being because you are not your mind.

You need to watch your mind and desist from thinking instead one should embrace the present moment because this is where reality or real life is experienced.

The mind is always trying to occupy itself with the future and past thereby disrupting us from enjoying and embracing the moment of which nothing will never be changed in either the past or the future.

So it’s not about the thinking but the being.

This kind however, of contradicts the classics like ‘Think and Grow Rich’ by Napoleon Hill.

Enesto Manandi

I am reading ‘Empire State of Mind’ by Zack O’Malley Greenburg.

It is a biography on Jay-Z and his business exploits stemming from his music.

Koliwe Nyati

I have been reading Warsan Shire’s, ‘Teaching my mother how to give birth’.

Warsan Shire is a Kenyan-born Somali poet and writer who is based in London. The book has given me a new perspective on the struggles of womanhood in the way it documents narratives our trauma.

It is a peep into the reality of refugee experiences. Throughout the volume, you experience the war through it, meet the war, militia, and you feel the fear terror. And she vividly reminds us how women’s bodies are themselves a battle field.

Why am I reading it at this moment? Save from the fact that it is the only book I got in 2017 as a gift from my dear niece who is a fiercer feminist than I am and have felt guilty that I have taken so long to read it, I feel that it’s an important as a reflection on self and also where we are as a movement across race, class and boundaries.

Edna Masanga

Human rights activist Edna Masanga said she is reading a really riveting book by Esther Perel called ‘The State of Affairs: Rethinking Infidelity’.