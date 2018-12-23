Resolution on disabled students hailed

HARARE - The Deaf Zimbabwe Trust (DTZ) has hailed Zanu PF’s resolutions to set up a fund for students living with disabilities.

This was after the ruling Zanu PF’s 17th annual conference held in Esigodini recently came up with a resolution mandating government to develop a special fund for students with disabilities.

DZT director Barbara Nyangairi said if implemented it was a welcome development.

“In Zimbabwe over 90 percent of children with disabilities are not in school. Poverty and disability in Zimbabwe are common and as such a fund to help parents will be able to subsidise for the other costs that parents encounter.

“Access to higher education and primary education is problematic due to financial constraints. Parents of children with disabilities have many additional costs than parents of children without disabilities and these include costs of assistive devices, medical care and daily supplies such as diapers for children and adults with disabilities who need them.



