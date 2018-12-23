New Mutoko North MP sworn-in

Tendayi Madhomu  •  23 December 2018 3:41PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Rumbidzai Nyabote has been sworn-in as Member of Parliament for Mutoko North after winning a hard-fought by-election.

The clerk of Parliament, Kennedy Chokuda administered the oath on Nyabote.

Zanu PF’s Nyabote won in a by-election held on November 24, where she polled 11 141 votes against her main contender, Boniface Mushore of the MDC Alliance, who polled 1 329 votes.

The Mutoko North National Assembly seat fell vacant after the election of Marble Chinomona as president of the Senate.

Election watchdog, the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn) said the poll recorded a high number of assisted voters. 

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app
Loading...

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media