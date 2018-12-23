Govt suspends student nurse recruitment

HARARE - Government through the ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) has announced the suspension of the recruitment of student nurses with effect from May 2019.

In a letter addressed to all provincial medical officers, chief executive officers, medical superintendents and schools of nursing, Health permanent secretary Gerald Gwinji informed the stakeholders of the development.

“Please be informed that the recruitment of student nurses from May 2019 and beyond has been suspended,” Gwinji said in the circular dated December 18, 2018.

“You should be informed of the next steps via a Circular in due course.”

The freeze on nurses’ recruitment comes as the government has been failing to offer employment to nursing graduates, citing financial pressure and an out-of-control wage bill.

Zimbabwe churns out over 1 000 nursing graduates every year, most of who fail to find employment after the government froze recruitment.