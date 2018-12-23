ED declares monthly clean-up day

STAFF WRITER  •  23 December 2018 3:31PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared every first Friday of each month a ‘National Clean-Up Day’.

Mnangagwa said this in line with fulfilling the constitutional mandate to uphold environmental fundamental rights and freedom.

“In the spirit of creating a clean, safe and healthy environment it shall be the duty of every individual, corporate body, community and institution to clean up their surrounding areas, places of work, religion, education, recreational and residential premises, vending sites, car parks and road servitudes,” Mnangagwa said in a notice.

The national environmental cleaning across the country will be carried out between 8am and 10am every Friday. 

