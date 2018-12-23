Beitbridge border teeming with activity



HARARE - More than 200 000 traveller movements have been recorded at the Beitbridge Border Post into Zimbabwe in the first half of December.

The border post is the country’s busiest land port and, as a result, South Africa’s department of Home Affairs deployed more staff there to manage expected increases in traveller movements.

Home Affairs minister Siyabonga Cwele paid a visit to the port of entry on Thursday.

He said he was confident that the border post leading into Zimbabwe was efficient during its busiest time of the year.

“I am happy with the operations I saw today at Beitbridge and I’m confident that the measures we have put in place will assist to ease travel for visitors using this port. We don’t want people to spend a lot of time here at the border whether they are departing or arriving,” the minister said.

He said he was pleased with the co-operation between the different state agencies operating at the port.

“We’ll continue to have increased capacity at this and all our other border posts until January 9. We appeal to travellers to ensure that they have all the relevant supporting documents which should be legible and recently certified,” Cwele added.

Cwele said he would visit other ports of entry during the peak season to monitor service delivery and interact with visitors.

“One of the biggest tasks of (the department of) Home Affairs is to facilitate ease of travel at our ports of entry. This has a big impact on tourism, trade and

investment. This could ultimately improve economic growth,” he added. – News24