Simbisa Brands win HPSL title

HARARE - Simbisa Brands wrapped up the 2018 Harare Professionals Soccer League (HPSL) title at the weekend despite defeat to Real Mavericks.

The champions finished top of the table with 98 points from 42 matches after raking in 31 wins, drawing five and losing just six times to claim their first title since the league’s inception in 2016.

Whelson Transport finished in second with 96 points, Star FM were third on 92 points while Zim Lawyers and Universals both tied on 91 points completed the top five.

Simbisa head of technical department Benson Mutema said they are naturally over the moon following their win but are now looking forward to playing Premiership football in the not so distant future.

Sam Ngundu the club chairperson was behind this season’s success.

“The pre-season was properly planned as a result we won 12 straight opening games and from there the championship hopes were very realistic,” Ngundu told the Daily News.

“Our plan is to emulate our sister team Chicken Inn so our vision is to have another Premiership side from Harare.

“Champions attract the best players so we need two or three additional quality players to fine tune our squad. But with the current crop of young players we have I think in the next five years we should be playing Premier League football.”

League secretary Sizani Weza said: “This marks the end of the 2018 HPSL football season. On behalf of the executive and board of directors…I would like to congratulate Simbisa for winning the championship.

“Our sincere thanks to all the clubs who endured the long fixture-season to ensure all matches are played in a friendly and football spirit.”