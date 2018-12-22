Netball national team star robbed

HARARE - It will be a bleak festive season for Zimbabwe netball star Claris Kwaramba after she lost her bag with valuables to robbers while returning from the AUSC Region 5 Games in Botswana early Monday morning.

The Zimbabwe U20 netball team had successfully won bronze after beating Zambia in their last match of the campaign of the seven-team tournament.

The 19-year-old, who also helped the national team qualify for the World Cup narrated her ordeal to the Daily News.

“It was around 1am as we were getting into Chegutu there’s a place called paZvindege there’s lots of humps so you really have to slow down so I think when the driver disengaged his gears to negotiate the humps that is when the boots were opened,” Kwaramba said, who is waiting for her ‘‘‘A’’ Level results.

“There was however, a motorists driving a Nissan truck who must have witnessed this happening and tried to flag the bus to stop but the driver didn’t take notice of that and continued with the journey until the Nissan driver managed to overtake us and stopped in front, that’s when the bus eventually stopped.

“The driver of the truck said he had seen two boys off-loading bags while the bus was moving. The members of the executive tried to go and look for the bags to no avail.

“It was my bag and one belonging to one of the umpires. We went to the CID office there in Chegutu and they advised us to go and make a police report which we did.”

In her bag was her playing kit, brand new two pairs of sneakers, jeans and in view of current basic food shortages in the country she had also bought groceries including cooking oil among other stuff.

“At first I didn’t believe it (that I had lost my bag), I just had a feeling that maybe it had been transferred to another boot but when we checked all the boots that’s when it dawned on me that I was the unlucky one,” she recalled.

“I was hurt because I had spent my foreign currency allowance allocation which is a lot of money for someone like me who is still a dependent.

“I had also paid local currency duty and then you don’t get to see the goods that you paid for. I’m however, still looking forward to a good Xmas despite this setback because money can’t buy happiness.

“The fact that I’m alive and kicking is reason enough to celebrate life particularly the birth of the Son of Man and looking forward to a successful season next year.”