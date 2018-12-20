Zim photographer jury member of top awards

HARARE - Zimbabwean documentary and humanitarian photographer Davina Jogi has been selected to be a member of the jury of the prestigious World Press Photo 2019.

Jogi, who will be the first jury member from Zimbabwe in the 63 years the photography awards have been in existence, shared the good news on her social networks, encouraging Zimbabweans to submit their entries to increase chances for a first Zimbabwean winner.

The winners of World Press Photo of the Year and World Press Photo Story of the Year will receive €10 000 each. All winners will be invited to the awards show. Their work will be showcased in the World Press Photo Foundation global exhibitions and yearbook. This means all contest winners will share prizes totalling more than €130 000 in value according to the World Press Photo website.

“Thrilled and honoured to be selected as a jury member for the News and Documentary section of World Press Photo 2019! Especially looking forward to working with such a diverse and experienced jury and looking at the 80 000 or so photos that are submitted each year,” Jogi wrote.

