Triangle's Mudimu ties the knot

HARARE - Triangle United goalkeeper Ronald Mudimu capped off a fine year in style after tying the knot on Saturday to his long-time partner Irene Ngoshi at Makumbe Gardens in Dema, Chitungwiza.

Mudimu and Irene have been together since 2005 and the couple is blessed with three children; Tadiwa (12), Calvin (7) and Collins, who is two months old.

After a largely successful season in which his team won the Chibuku Super Cup and finished in the top four, the goalkeeper added a cherry on top with a personal milestone.

In a country where footballers are stereotyped as Casanovas, Mudimu, who is turning 31 next February, decided to show that not all footballers are womanisers.

“As footballers, we are looked down upon as irresponsible and vagrants who never get to settle down so I decided to settle down and set an example to the youngsters so that they can follow in my footsteps” Mudimu said.

The Sugar Sugar Boys goal minder reflected on the year as hugely a success and owes it all to his wife and the Lord above.

“I think this year has been fantastic for the team and me personally, thanks to my wife who has been very supportive through thick and thin and there is no better way to celebrate the success than doing so with a loved one on such a special day,” the former Motor Action player said.

“It’s been a long season, we didn’t start well but gradually we established ourselves, playing well to achieve our set target which was a top four finish.

“Everyone was united for this cause and above all I give thanks to God who has given me the talent and has been opening doors for me each time things seem to be going bad for me.”

Mudimu is one of the longest serving current players in the Castle Lager Premiership since making his debut in 2005 with the now defunct Buymore.

He went on to play for the defunct CAPS FC and Kiglon Bird before winning the 2010 championship with Motor Action.

He also had a stint with Black Mambas before eventually joining the Sugar Sugar Boys where he wants to end his career.

“Barring any unforeseen changes, I will be at Triangle next season and hope to be there for a long time because I’m loving life there and have a good relationship with the fans and the coaches,” Mudimu said.



