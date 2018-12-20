Singer arrested for 'stealing' song

HARARE - A Harare-based upcoming gospel artiste, Tinotenda Katsande, this week appeared before a Harare magistrate facing charges of ‘‘stealing’’ Mutare gospel diva Tsitsi Kavhukatema’s song.

The song titled Handitongwe Nedzinza first appeared on Kavhukatema’s album titled Jesu Arikuuya in 2012 before Katsande allegedly took it and renamed it Handina Mweya.

Kavhukatema is currently based in Botswana and is being been represented by Zimura.

Katsande was arrested under CR 08/11/2018 Copy Right Act and appeared in court on Monday where he successfully applied for bail. He denied the charges.

He is set to appear again in court on January 9.

The song was played on several radio stations before the courts ordered Zimura to write urgent letters to radio stations against playing the song.

Katsande’s Facebook account was recently awash with posts that denounced him for allegedly stealing the song.



