Moyo bags Ranl top gong

HARARE - FC Platinum Queens netball star Progress Moyo bagged the inaugural Rainbow Amateur Netball League’s (Ranl) coveted Player of the Season gong during a colourful awards night held at a local hotel on Monday.

The recognition for a player, who has transformed the landscape of local netball with her sizzling skill and ability to shoot from all angles, came with a certificate, trophy and $300 prize money.

There was no doubt the accolade belonged to Moyo despite her team finishing the league in third place.

Flow Angel’s Irene Mugabe was named first runner-up while Blessing Kahari of Beta Queens and ZDF’s Caroline Matura were tied as second runner-up.

“I would like to thank the Almighty for making this occasion a success. My heartfelt gratitude to our sponsor Pickglow Investment and indeed Aaron Chinhara, thank you for playing a role in empowering the girl child,” Moyo said.

“A big thank you to the executive and all the technical teams, who have worked hard in managing all the events and games throughout the season.

“I cannot thank everyone enough for your efforts, involvement and your willingness to take on the completion of this season beyond your comfort zones.”

Glow Petroleum’s Chinhara also unveiled the 2019 sponsorship package valued at $500 000 a 100 percent increase from the $250 000 this season.

“In empowering the girl child and lobbing for her basic rights, Glow Petroleum has moved with the moto ‘Let’s act today for a better tomorrow’ in a bid to empower the girl child at national level and in this particular regard at a sporting level,” Chinhara said.

“The girl child especially those in developing countries are a particularly vulnerable group. Adolescent girls face social, economic and political barriers.

“While they hold the potential to become leaders and effect change, their empowerment can be hindered by the factors such as unwanted pregnancies, forced early marriage, gender-based violence and limited access to higher education and reproductive health services.”



Sign up to receive DAILY NEWS mobile phone text alerts from 5 cents a day. Dial *109*2# now to register. This service available to Econet users only.



