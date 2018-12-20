Man up for stealing copper cables

HARARE - A 21-year-old man has appeared before a magistrate here for stealing 58 metres of underground telecommunications copper cables.

Charles Faira was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Tendai Mahwe.

He is being charged with wilful damage to, interference with or theft of telecommunications lines apparatus in contravention of section 89(4)(b) of the Postal and Telecomunications Act chapter 12:05.

Faira’s bail application was denied and he was asked to apply at the High Court.

It is the State’s case that Faira and three colleagues who are still at large stole the 58 metres of underground telecommunications copper cables from near PG Safety Glass Workshop along Vumba Road in Mutare on December 6.

Faira then hired a car to the spot to ferry the cables.



