EASTERN NEWS | Sakubva to undergo face-lift

MUTARE - Government has pledged to reconstruct ramshackle old suburbs as part of its efforts to lure investments into the country, a minister has said.

Speaking recently at a Smart Cities Summit Expo, Provincial Affairs minister for Manicaland Ellen Gwaradzimba reaffirmed plans to improve Sakubva high density suburb by replacing its squalid housing structures with more spacious high rise flats if the city is to be attractive to investors.

“It is with great pride that I announce the recent Cabinet approval for the Sakubva urban renewal and modern smart city plans,” Gwaradzimba said adding that government would pursue world-class infrastructure in other sectors as well from roads, mining to health.

“We need to have clean homes in order to have smart businesses for boosting our economy; clean cities improve economic activities as we can have international investors coming in willing to invest with us. We cannot expect people to come and invest with such a dirty nation…”

She said the initiative will also target other rundown old suburbs across the country like Mbare in Harare and Makokoba in Bulawayo.

The reconstruction and urbanisation of Sakubva was previously laid out by Local Government minister July Moyo, who said they would build high rise flats in every open space in the suburbs before razing the old bachelors’ units that are now crammed by families.

Manicaland provincial administrator Edgar Seenza said government would follow Moyo’s pronounced plans to reconstruct Sakubva.

“The government is in the process of doing away with the old Sakubva homesteads and will build high rise flats in every open space as advised by the … Moyo,” he said.

Meanwhile, government said there was need to industrialise the countryside to stop rural-urban migration which was overwhelming urban local authorities.

Gwaradzimba told the Expo that all sectors of the economy need to be made more efficient to stop people from flocking towns to seek economic activities.

The meeting drew together professionals and executives from various sectors of the economy to address the importance of implementing smartness in all sectors be it agriculture, mining, education, economy and the same for rural areas.

“In order to prevent rural to urban migration, our developmental industries will have to take or spread smartness to all areas,” added the minister.



Sign up to receive DAILY NEWS mobile phone text alerts from 5 cents a day. Dial *109*2# now to register. This service available to Econet users only.

Acquitted MDC activist mulls suing police



MUTARE - An MDC activist and Mutasa businessman who was arrested in alleged connection with a robbery, only to be charged with resisting arrest, has been acquitted and will now institute legal proceedings against his torture by the police.

Tawanda Terera of Terera Business Centre in Mutasa — who could hardly walk when he first appeared in court — was absolved of any wrongdoing by magistrate Anniah Ndiraya after a full trial.

Ndiraya demanded investigations into the police’s conduct and a medical report revealed that Terera had been tortured in police custody.

His lawyer Brian Majamanda told Eastern News that his client was suing the police for torture.

“My client was severely injured in the hands of the police and we have a medical report to back that up and he has instructed me to initiate legal proceedings to demand justice from the police,” Majamanda said.

He was medically examined at Nyanga District Hospital on instruction from the court following his initial appearance in court.

Terera was initially arrested in connection with robbery and unlawful entry but he only appeared in court on resisting arrest charges.

He was arrested in a midnight raid at his shop, allegedly donning his MDC Alliance regalia, and he requested that he changes into ordinary clothes which request was granted by the police.

Majamanda said police, however, went on to torture him while he was in their custody to demand a confession and that he discloses the whereabouts of three other suspects in the robbery and unlawful cases they are connecting him with.

Pictures of his swollen face and underfoot blood blisters from assault with a cable went viral, eliciting widespread condemnation.

Human rights lawyer Passmore Nyakureba then described the pictures as deplorable, adding that the responsible cops needed to be prosecuted for the criminal conduct and sued for damages.



Sign up to receive DAILY NEWS mobile phone text alerts from 5 cents a day. Dial *109*2# now to register. This service available to Econet users only.



Two soldiers fined for bashing cops

MUTARE - Two members of the Zimbabwe National Army have been slapped with $400 fines for assaulting two female police officers as they resisted arrest after bashing a Udcorp employee who had denied their request for unspecified assistance.

Trymore Zviitirei, 29, and Itai Clever Kufakunesu, 36, had been convicted on their own pleas of guilt to all three assault charges before magistrate Tendai Mahwe.

They were being charged with assault as defined by section 89 (1)(a) of the Crminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23 for attacking the Udcorp official and two counts of assaulting a peace officer for contravening section 176 of the same Act.

Prosecuting, Matthew Chimutunga informed the court how the duo made a request to a security guard with Udcorp on December 13 at 2000 hours but their request for assistance was declined.

They then grabbed him by the hand and dragged him while he was resisting.

Two female police officers — Nomsa Muchena and Tserukai Mwahlupo — who were called to arrest the duo, were also later assaulted as they claimed they would not be arrested by women as they were trained soldiers.

Zviitirei even fled with handcuffs into the dark.



Sign up to receive DAILY NEWS mobile phone text alerts from 5 cents a day. Dial *109*2# now to register. This service available to Econet users only.



