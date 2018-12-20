Chairman to defend title

HARARE - Rising boxer Tinashe “Chairman” Madziwana will face a stern test when he defends his Zimbabwe Super Bantamweight title against Jeremiah “Jingo-Master” Mhere on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Hall in Harare.

Madziwana, one of the most feared fighters locally, won the Zimbabwe Super Bantamweight title following a five-round victory over Ronald Tamani at the Kalakoda Kwese Fight Nights tournament earlier this year.

The tournament, dubbed Ring of Fire, features 10 bouts including one international fight and is being organised by Clemence Zingoni’s Gypsite Sports Promotions.

Madziwana’s record stands at an impressive 15-12-0 and he is confident ahead of the weekend’s fight.

“I believe in myself. I come here as a champion, and that’s what champions do – they win, and they defend. This is a great opportunity and I’m very happy to be here,” Madziwana told the Daily News.

His coach Simon Sankulani said the 29-year-old is in great shape to defend his title.

“He is 200 percent ready,” charged Sankulani. “He has been in the gym preparing for this bout and is looking really great. I don’t see anything stopping him from retaining his title.”

Fight promoter Zingoni predicted an interesting tournament and urged boxing fans to come in their numbers.

“We made it very clear from the start that our mission is to develop the sport and the results are there for everyone to see. Bouts have been held in the country and internationally and we are not going back,” said Zingoni.

“Our objective has been met and we don’t want to stop. You can see the sport has improved greatly since we started.

“This weekend we have another potentially interesting tournament coming and we urge all the boxing loving fans to come in their numbers and enjoy.

“Our main interest is to develop the sport so that one day it can be recognised in the same region with other popular sports in the country.”



