'Zimbabwe reeling from socio-economic, challenges'

HARARE - A year after the end of despot Robert Mugabe’s rule, Zimbabweans continue to suffer from an interlink of socio-economic and political challenges, the Human Rights NGO Forum has said.

It said the economy is in a never-ending downward spiral characterised by inflation, acute shortages of foreign currency that have resulted in shortages of fuel, essential drugs and an increase in the cost of basic commodities.

The US$8 billion 2019 National Budget presented under the theme “Austerity for Prosperity” failed to resuscitate hopes for a better Zimbabwe, the Forum said.

The Forum said the Commission of Inquiry established to investigate the August 1, post- election violence has public hearings, with members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), CSOs, medical practitioners, vendors, ballistics expert and MDC Alliance leaders, among others, testifying before the Commission.

The Executive Summary of the Commission’s report was presented to President Emmerson Mnangagwa on November 29. The final report is due by December 19.

