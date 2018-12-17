Zanu PF tells ED to fix Zim economy

Fungi Kwaramba  •  17 December 2018 8:15AM  •  4 comments

HARARE - Zanu PF bigwigs who gathered in Esigodini for their party’s annual conference last week pleaded with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to act quickly and decisively to stem the country’s worsening economic rot and corruption, in the interests of long-suffering Zimbabweans and social cohesion.

 

Comments (4)

That's a tall order. The process of curing the economy should have commenced before the elections with the President giving the American Senators the truth. The absolute truth that we are not able to meet the highest standard of democracy at this time. That we are committed to a gradual process of addressing various issues that they raised and that we are willing to work with all democratic forces in order to drive the national agenda. Now Mr President how do we navigate our way out of this economic morass? The economy is affecting everybody...including us who prematurely endorsed you for a second term.

New Dispensation - 17 December 2018

I don't understand why call these low life corrupt politicians BIGWIGS. Corruption is ZANU PF. Zanu PF is corruption, ED is the author and finisher of corruption and fixing corruption means fixing himself out power.

Christ In Me - 17 December 2018

The idea that Chamisa bashing will generate FDI, create jobs, result in investors flocking to Zimbabwe seems far-fetched but everyone has a right to speak in a democracy such as ours. I urge the youth in Zanu Pf to carry out a statistical survey of the change in prices from day President Mugabe said Asante Sana to the 30 th of November 2018 and advise the authorities on the nature of the problems we are facing as a nation. They may also want to take a survey relating to the prices of drugs, school fees etc. Our situation is real. The problems are real. We can choose to do without the MDC Alliance, we can choose to do without Chamisa but we must deliver ...otherwise the 2/3 majority means, nothing, absolutely nothing but more pain and suffering for the masses.

New Dispensation - 17 December 2018

The whole cabinet needs to be eliminated including some judges and businessmen.

Chikowore - 17 December 2018

