Zanu PF spends big on Esigodini conference

ESIGODINI - Amid deepening poverty in the country, Zanu PF splurged millions of dollars on its two-day annual conference on food, accommodation and transport, with the ruling party even gloating that it paid for all the services rendered.

At least all the 6 000 delegates at the annual conference were treated to packed breakfast and allowances that ranged from $30 to $70 depending with the distance one travelled to get to Esigodini, the venue of this year conference.

The food, that included game meat, was in abundance to the extent that the party’s secretary for transport and social welfare July Moyo promised that delegates will have lunch and dinner concurrently.

“We have the food and when our delegates leave tomorrow (today) they will not only have breakfast at the same time,” said Moyo.

The ruling party also gloated that it had paid for the stay of its top hierarchy in most of Bulawayo’s decent hotels which were booked to full capacity.

Most of the country’s top hotels are now charging upwards of $150 for bread and breakfast. MPs and central committee members were all booked in the top hotels in Bulawayo, while some were booked in Gweru and Gwanda, which is about 150 and 129 kilometres from the second capital city respectively.

“You will be reimbursed all the money you used to get here so you need to talk to your secretary for administration to have that attended to,” Moyo said.

While the ruling party could not accommodate all its members who painted Bulawayo red, green and yellow, it managed to secure blankets and mattresses for those in the lower ranks.

“All the blankets belong to the party, we bought mattresses that are at schools and colleges where you are staying. Please leave them there, we do not want a repeat of what once happened,” Moyo said.

Apart from spending large on accommodation, Zanu PF also dug deeper into its pockets, providing a cap, an umbrella, a T-Shirt and handbags for all the delegates.

There was no shortage of fuel for the delegates, who were provided with coupons to refuel at a government-run service station.

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) provided water at the Umzingwane High School marques. Delegates were comfortably seating on chairs hired from a private

company.



