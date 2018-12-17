Two Zim properties make the Best Hotels in Africa list

STAFF WRITER  •  17 December 2018 10:22PM  •  1 comment

HARARE - Two Zimbabwean hospitality properties have made the best hotels in Africa list by leading UK newspaper The Telegraph.

Falls Safari Lodge and Victoria Falls Safari Club were named among the best hotels in Africa. Both Victoria Falls hotels were described as having “fabulous sunset views and a waterhole in the ground frequented by wildlife”, and the 20-room luxury boutique Victoria Falls Safari Club scored 8/10. 

Africa Albida Tourism (AAT) chief executive Ross Kennedy said it had been an incredible year for Zimbabwe tourism, and for the hospitality group. 

“Destination recognition keeps rolling in, and we are so proud to see this specific acknowledgment for three of our properties in The Telegraph. 

“There is a very apt saying that states: ‘You will be measured by the company that you keep’. In this case, we are thrilled to be on the same list and in the company of so many of Africa’s great properties across the continent. 

“We continually seek to enhance our products and the experiences offered to our guests and that ethos will continue long into the future,” Kennedy said. 


Comments (1)

I was there. a few months ago and can tell you most Zimbos can't afford these places. Its sad that foreigners get to enjoy our stuff isu we can't afford them.

Moe Syszlack - 18 December 2018

