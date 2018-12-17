Rowdy bouncers spoil shutdown gig

HARARE - Sungura giant Alick Macheso had to stop his act for close to 10 minutes at the shutdown gig held at Premier Tobacco Auction Floors as the bouncers’ menace in showbiz continues.

A fierce fight ensued in the VIP section caused by some bouncers that even the police had a torrid time restraining them, forcing the musician to temporarily stop his act, in the process dampening the mood of merrymakers.

Several people called on show organisers to institute measures to bar rowdy bouncers who usually force their way into shows, causing trouble and disturbing entertainment loving people who would have parted with their hard-earned money.

Macheso called for dialogue between the fighting parties, saying such incidents are common but people should not fight.

The event was befitting of a shutdown gig with all the artistes giving top-drawer performances.

Baba Harare was the first to perform and he did not disappoint.

His hit song The Reason Why continues to be a dominating tune, arousing wild cheers.

His performance was well supported by his energetic dancers who left revellers drooling.

Baba Harare also sampled songs from his forthcoming album Ramba Wakadzvanya, which will be released on January 11.

He also took time to have selfies with music lovers after his set.

Then came Peter Moyo and his Utakataka Express, who also did justice to their slot entertaining music lovers.

Music lovers could, however, not have selfies with him as his bouncers prevented people from getting too close.

Baba Sharo — as Macheso is fondly known — was the last act with his usual energy that saw fans giving the gifted guitarist the hard-to-find US dollars on stage.



