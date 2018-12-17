Nssa ramps up occupational safety

HARARE - National Social Security Authority (Nssa) has handed 133 certificates to workers after undergoing eight weeks training under the Occupational Safety and Health Management Course (Oshemac).

Speaking at the ceremony, Oshemac official Benjamin Mutetwa told graduates that the country has recorded 5 000 occupational injuries in the past five years.

“We believe we have produced the necessary leaders who are going to change the complexion of our industry with respect to making them hazards free,” Mutetwa said.

He said the country loses about 70 employees to occupational injuries per year. It is our belief that Oshemac has equipped you with the necessary skills and knowledge to make sure that we are not going to encounter work- related deaths.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister Sekai Nzenza has expressed grave concern over the continuous rise in work-related accidents. She noted that Nssa’s 2017 report indicates that the majority of the accidents and diseases were happening in the country’s key economic sectors such as mining and quarrying, commerce and distribution, personal services and security guards, local authorities and tobacco processing.

“We need to put our heads together as leaders in industry to curb these accidents and provide a safe and healthy environment for our employees precautions must be taken at the workplace all the time,” Nzenza said.



Sign up to receive DAILY NEWS mobile phone text alerts from 5 cents a day. Dial *109*2# now to register. This service available to Econet users only.



