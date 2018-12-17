Guruve RDC to auction stray livestock

HARARE - Guruve Rural District Council (RDC) is scheduled to auction stray livestock on December 28, at the Sememeka Pound.

In a statement, the RDC noted that the auction is done as permitted under the Stock Trespass Act of impounded and unclaimed stray livestock.

“Notice is hereby given that there shall be by public auction, a sale of the following livestock in terms of section 43 of the Stock Trespass Act (Chapter 19:14) of 1991, of impounded and unclaimed stray livestock which will be conducted at the venue listed below,” the statement said.

The statement said the auction will commence at 1000 hours where 10 livestock including bulls, calves, steers and coats will be up for sale. During the auction, payment will strictly be via cash, swipe and EcoCash.

The RDC advised those who may want to claim the livestock to produce proof to ZRP in liaison with the department of veterinary services that the livestock belong to them.



